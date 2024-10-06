Tension Escalates as PTI Supporters Clash with Authorities in Lahore
Over 30 supporters of Imran Khan's PTI party were arrested at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, demanding the release of their leader. Police have charged more than 200 PTI members, including Khan, under terrorism charges. The protest, hindered by police and roadblocks, aims for a nationwide impact.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a dramatic late-night escalation, over 30 supporters of the jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were arrested by Lahore police. This occurred as they rallied at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night, clamoring for their leader's release.
Security forces responded with heavy detention measures, booking over 200 PTI leaders and workers, including Khan, on terrorism and other charges. The city of Lahore turned into a fortress, with containers blocking major entry and exit points and law enforcement officers ensuring no passage to the protest venue.
The clampdown depicted a curfew-like situation, as PTI activists and lawyers defied government-imposed barriers to voice their demands. Amidst the chaos, the detained leaders asserted their commitment to propagate their cause nationally, resonating with Imran Khan's call for 'Real Freedom'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Lahore administration allows Imran Khan's party to hold power show with 43 conditions
Assam Police Seize Over Rs 15.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics, Arrest Two
Father-Son Duo Arrested for Defacing Indian Flag
Transgender Arrested for Alleged Murder in Palghar: Police Report
Man Arrested for Indecent Act in Delhi's Bengali Market