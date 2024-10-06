Tension Escalates as PTI Supporters Clash with Authorities in Lahore

In a dramatic late-night escalation, over 30 supporters of the jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were arrested by Lahore police. This occurred as they rallied at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night, clamoring for their leader's release.

Security forces responded with heavy detention measures, booking over 200 PTI leaders and workers, including Khan, on terrorism and other charges. The city of Lahore turned into a fortress, with containers blocking major entry and exit points and law enforcement officers ensuring no passage to the protest venue.

The clampdown depicted a curfew-like situation, as PTI activists and lawyers defied government-imposed barriers to voice their demands. Amidst the chaos, the detained leaders asserted their commitment to propagate their cause nationally, resonating with Imran Khan's call for 'Real Freedom'.

(With inputs from agencies.)