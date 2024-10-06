Left Menu

Delhi BJP Hosts 'Thank You Modiji' Rally to Applaud Property and Power Reforms

Delhi BJP leaders praised Prime Minister Modi during a rally for resuming property mutations and removing NOC requirements for electricity in some areas. They criticized the AAP for alleged corruption and hailed the changes as a boon for residents of unauthorized colonies and urbanized villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:54 IST
Delhi BJP Hosts 'Thank You Modiji' Rally to Applaud Property and Power Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 'Thank You Modiji' rally in Burari, Delhi BJP leaders expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for policy changes beneficial to residents.

The removal of mandatory no objection certificates for power connections and the resumption of property mutations were highlighted as significant achievements.

BJP officials criticized the AAP for alleged corruption, framing the changes as victories for people in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024