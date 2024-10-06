Delhi BJP Hosts 'Thank You Modiji' Rally to Applaud Property and Power Reforms
Delhi BJP leaders praised Prime Minister Modi during a rally for resuming property mutations and removing NOC requirements for electricity in some areas. They criticized the AAP for alleged corruption and hailed the changes as a boon for residents of unauthorized colonies and urbanized villages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
At the 'Thank You Modiji' rally in Burari, Delhi BJP leaders expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for policy changes beneficial to residents.
The removal of mandatory no objection certificates for power connections and the resumption of property mutations were highlighted as significant achievements.
BJP officials criticized the AAP for alleged corruption, framing the changes as victories for people in affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Announces 50% Electricity Bill Subsidy & Anti-Riot Law Implementation
People of Delhi need to make Arvind Kejriwal CM again to ensure free services like electricity, water continue: Atishi.
Dubois Stuns Joshua with Knockout Victory at Wembley
Minister Prataprao Jadhav Reveals Decades of Unpaid Farm Electricity Bills
Dubois Stuns Joshua with Fifth-Round Knockout