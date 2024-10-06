Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Crucial Test for INDIA Bloc's Unity

Upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will test the INDIA bloc's unity after their Lok Sabha success. Despite Congress and Samajwadi Party's commitment to defeating the BJP, seat-sharing disagreements persist. With the alliance's aim to win all ten seats, the political dynamics remain tense and strategic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:22 IST
The upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to put the INDIA bloc's unity to the test, following their successful performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where they collectively secured over 40 seats, impacting the BJP's parliamentary majority.

Despite the common goal of defeating the BJP, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are yet to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement for the 10 assembly posts. While Congress is keen to contest five seats, this proposal may face resistance from the Samajwadi Party.

Increased campaign activities, including the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan,' indicate both parties' readiness. However, the alliance's ability to reach a consensus remains crucial as these bypolls approach. Both political camps maintain optimism about contesting the polls together against the BJP.

