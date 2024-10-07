Left Menu

Controversy and Low Turnout Mark Tunisia's Presidential Election

Tunisia held an election amid political tension, with President Kais Saied seeking a second term. Saied's main rival was jailed, diminishing competition. Voter turnout was significantly lower than in previous elections. Despite criticism, Saied remains popular for his stance against corruption, though his actions are viewed as a threat to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 01:11 IST
Tunisians went to the polls on Sunday for an election clouded by controversy and low turnout. President Kais Saied, seeking re-election, faced diminished opposition after his main rival was jailed and other opponents were barred from running.

Election commission figures revealed a turnout of just 27.7%, a stark contrast to previous presidential contests. An exit poll indicated Saied as the frontrunner with 89.2% of the votes.

Despite international criticism for eroding democratic gains, Saied's supporters commend his fight against corruption. Tunisia's economic struggles, marked by shortages and financial strain, remain pressing issues for his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

