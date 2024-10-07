Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and Regional Conflicts Intensify

Israel has intensified military actions in northern Gaza and southern Lebanon amidst rising tensions with Iran-allied militant groups. The escalating conflict involves various militant groups across the region, threatening to draw in the United States and affecting thousands of civilians in Lebanon and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 07-10-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 03:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has escalated its military operations in northern Gaza and southern Lebanon, heightening tensions with Iran-backed militant groups. This increase in hostilities follows a significant mosque strike in Gaza that killed at least 19 people.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Israel has opened a new front in Lebanon against Hezbollah, following an attack by Hamas in October 2023. The renewed military actions have further exacerbated the regional strife, with new airstrikes reported in Beirut suburbs.

The situation threatens to engulf the wider region, with militant groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen joining in. As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian toll rises, with high casualties reported in Gaza and significant displacement in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

