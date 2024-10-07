Escalating Tensions: Israel and Regional Conflicts Intensify

Israel has escalated its military operations in northern Gaza and southern Lebanon, heightening tensions with Iran-backed militant groups. This increase in hostilities follows a significant mosque strike in Gaza that killed at least 19 people.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Israel has opened a new front in Lebanon against Hezbollah, following an attack by Hamas in October 2023. The renewed military actions have further exacerbated the regional strife, with new airstrikes reported in Beirut suburbs.

The situation threatens to engulf the wider region, with militant groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen joining in. As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian toll rises, with high casualties reported in Gaza and significant displacement in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)