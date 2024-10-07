Kamala Harris Defends Modern Family Against Traditional Criticism
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's criticism, which implied Harris lacks humility because she has no biological children. Harris emphasized the diversity of modern families and the importance of women supporting each other. Her comments came during broader media outreach efforts ahead of the presidential campaign.
In a pointed rebuke, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has countered Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's suggestion that the vice president is not humble because she lacks biological children. The remark was made during a town hall moderated by Sanders for former President Donald Trump in Michigan.
Harris responded on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, rejecting the notion that humility is tied to motherhood. She highlighted the modern nature of her family, which includes her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his children from a previous marriage. Harris emphasized the importance of women uplifting each other and recognized the diverse forms families can take.
The exchange comes amidst Harris's increased media appearances, aimed at strengthening her campaign against Trump. Her outreach strategy includes upcoming interviews on prominent shows like CBS' "60 Minutes" and ABC's "The View." Both the governor's office and Trump's campaign have yet to comment on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
