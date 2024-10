On the occasion of President Vladimir Putin's 72nd birthday, the focus remains on his lengthy tenure and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Among the first to publicly extend birthday wishes was Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, who expressed his sentiments on Telegram.

Dugin, an advocate of a vast Russian empire including Ukraine, celebrated Putin, who has held power for nearly twenty-five years. His latest election victory consolidated his influence, despite Western accusations of autocracy and illegitimacy.

The prolonged conflict has ignited fierce criticism from Kyiv and its allies, labeling it a land grab. The war has devastated Ukrainian cities and displaced millions, while Putin steadfastly positions it as a defense against a declining West.

(With inputs from agencies.)