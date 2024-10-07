Left Menu

Kamala Harris Challenges Outdated Family Norms

Vice President Kamala Harris has dismissed Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders' claims regarding her humility due to not having biological children. Harris emphasized diverse family structures, highlighting her blended family with stepchildren Cole and Ella, while addressing women's roles and contemporary family dynamics on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Updated: 07-10-2024 07:41 IST
Kamala Harris Challenges Outdated Family Norms
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday dismissed comments from Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who suggested Harris lacks humility because she doesn't have biological children. Harris criticized these views as outdated and spoke of her own 'modern family,' featuring husband Doug Emhoff and his children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella.

In a recent town hall in Michigan for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, Sanders had remarked her children keep her 'humble,' contrasting with Harris. Responding on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Harris countered, emphasizing the diversity of modern family forms and the importance of women supporting each other.

Harris also addressed Trump's running mate J.D. Vance's infamous 'childless cat ladies' comment, deeming it 'mean-spirited.' The vice president is engaging extensively with the media, appearing on shows such as '60 Minutes' and 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to bolster her position before the November election.

