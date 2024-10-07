Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike Intensifies Over Unresolved RG Kar Case

In Kolkata, junior doctors have declared their intention to continue an indefinite hunger strike until their demands surrounding the RG Kar rape and murder case are addressed. The strike, organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, aims to pressure the state government to meet longstanding demands from the medical community.

Dr. Aqeeb, a leading figure in the protest, emphasized the need for swift justice in the RG Kar case, criticizing the perceived ineffectiveness of the CBI's role in the sessions court. He advocates for student-elected representation in medical committees to drive health reforms benefitting all stakeholders.

Despite facing alleged intimidation from state authorities, including blocking essential supplies and police harassment, the six doctors have persisted in their hunger strike, demanding the removal of the health secretary and increased security in hospitals. They underscore that this form of protest was adopted as a last resort.

