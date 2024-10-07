Left Menu

Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike Intensifies Over Unresolved RG Kar Case

Junior doctors in Kolkata continue an indefinite hunger strike demanding justice for the RG Kar case and reforms in medical colleges. Facing state obstruction, they persist until their demands are met, including student representation in committees and enhanced security in medical institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:07 IST
Dr Aqeeb, one of the junior doctors at the hunger strike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Kolkata, junior doctors have declared their intention to continue an indefinite hunger strike until their demands surrounding the RG Kar rape and murder case are addressed. The strike, organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, aims to pressure the state government to meet longstanding demands from the medical community.

Dr. Aqeeb, a leading figure in the protest, emphasized the need for swift justice in the RG Kar case, criticizing the perceived ineffectiveness of the CBI's role in the sessions court. He advocates for student-elected representation in medical committees to drive health reforms benefitting all stakeholders.

Despite facing alleged intimidation from state authorities, including blocking essential supplies and police harassment, the six doctors have persisted in their hunger strike, demanding the removal of the health secretary and increased security in hospitals. They underscore that this form of protest was adopted as a last resort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

