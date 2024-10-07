Swami Avimukteshwaranand Advocates for Cow Reverence in Bhubaneswar Visit

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the revered Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peetham, made a significant appeal during his recent visit to Bhubaneswar, calling for the reclassification of cows as deities rather than animals. Arriving on October 6, he participated in various religious activities, including offering prayers at the Lingaraj Temple.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand expressed his concern over the government's current classification of cows, advocating for a shift that aligns with traditional Indian views. He stated, 'We consider cows as deities, and they should be removed from the animal list to preserve our culture.' His remarks are part of a larger campaign, the Gau Pratishtha Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra, aimed at promoting cow protection.

Prior to his Bhubaneswar visit, the Shankaracharya organized a Gau Pratishthan Andolan in Lakshmanpur, stressing the importance of anti-cow slaughter laws. He criticized governmental policies providing subsidies to abattoirs, urging stronger legal action to safeguard cows. His commitment to this cause will see him visit 35 states for special cow protection ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)