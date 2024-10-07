PM Modi: A Beacon of Value-Based Politics
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised PM Narendra Modi for exemplifying value-based politics. Speaking in Nagpur, he emphasized learning from Modi's clean image over 23 years in office. Former chief minister Harshvardhan Patil announced joining NCP (SP) amid upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting an example of value-based politics. Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of Modi's clean image throughout his tenure as both chief minister and prime minister.
Fadnavis responded to questions about BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil's anticipated shift to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group), labeling it as past news. Patil declared his move on Friday, following a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
As the Maharashtra state assembly elections approach, political dynamics intensify. Patil, a four-time elected MLA from Indapur, aims to contest again, though the seat's current representative, Dattatray Bharne of NCP, is likely to run once more. Additionally, Fadnavis noted the increasing interest among BJP workers seeking candidacy as the election nears.
