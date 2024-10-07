Georgia's Political Showdown: Impeachment Bid Unveiled

Georgia's political landscape faces yet another upheaval as the ruling party plans to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili ahead of the parliamentary election on October 26. Despite previous failure, the move marks continued tension with the pro-Western president.

Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia's parliamentary speaker, disclosed in a press briefing that the impeachment charge stems from unauthorized overseas visits by Zourabichvili. However, the current parliament lacks sufficient votes, prompting hopes for passage by a newly elected body.

Though initially elected with Georgian Dream's help, Zourabichvili, now aligned with opposition aims, has been attempting to challenge Georgian Dream's direction amidst criticism over the party's approach towards EU and NATO aspirations.

