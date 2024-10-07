Left Menu

Georgia's Political Showdown: Impeachment Bid Unveiled

Georgia's parliament speaker announced plans to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili before upcoming elections, citing unauthorized trips abroad. The ruling party lacks parliamentary support, and aims to pass the measure post-election. Zourabichvili, a former French diplomat, has opposed Georgian Dream and seeks unity in Georgia's divided opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:24 IST
Georgia's Political Showdown: Impeachment Bid Unveiled

Georgia's political landscape faces yet another upheaval as the ruling party plans to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili ahead of the parliamentary election on October 26. Despite previous failure, the move marks continued tension with the pro-Western president.

Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia's parliamentary speaker, disclosed in a press briefing that the impeachment charge stems from unauthorized overseas visits by Zourabichvili. However, the current parliament lacks sufficient votes, prompting hopes for passage by a newly elected body.

Though initially elected with Georgian Dream's help, Zourabichvili, now aligned with opposition aims, has been attempting to challenge Georgian Dream's direction amidst criticism over the party's approach towards EU and NATO aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024