Chief Ministers Meet Union Home Minister to Address Naxal Concerns

The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Odisha, Revanth Reddy and Mohan Charan Majhi respectively, convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi.

The meeting was organized to address concerns regarding the Naxal-affected regions, with Shah presiding over the discussions.

While the office of Amit Shah confirmed the meetings via social media posts, the specifics of their discussions remain undisclosed at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)