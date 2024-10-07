Chief Ministers Meet Union Home Minister to Address Naxal Concerns
Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy of Telangana and Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The discussions were part of a meeting focused on addressing issues in Naxal-affected states, although specific details were not disclosed.
The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Odisha, Revanth Reddy and Mohan Charan Majhi respectively, convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi.
The meeting was organized to address concerns regarding the Naxal-affected regions, with Shah presiding over the discussions.
While the office of Amit Shah confirmed the meetings via social media posts, the specifics of their discussions remain undisclosed at this time.
