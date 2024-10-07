Left Menu

Chief Ministers Meet Union Home Minister to Address Naxal Concerns

Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy of Telangana and Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The discussions were part of a meeting focused on addressing issues in Naxal-affected states, although specific details were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:17 IST
Chief Ministers Meet Union Home Minister to Address Naxal Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Odisha, Revanth Reddy and Mohan Charan Majhi respectively, convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi.

The meeting was organized to address concerns regarding the Naxal-affected regions, with Shah presiding over the discussions.

While the office of Amit Shah confirmed the meetings via social media posts, the specifics of their discussions remain undisclosed at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024