BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Challenges AAP Over Investigation Allegations
BJP Secretary Bansuri Swaraj calls out AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia for alleging misuse of investigation agencies without court backing. She urges AAP to present evidence of politically motivated actions in court, rather than relying on press conferences, while respecting bail conditions.
In a pointed statement, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of failing to substantiate claims that the BJP is exploiting central investigation agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for political gain.
Bansuri Swaraj criticized AAP figures including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia for alleging that BJP seeks to dismantle their party but highlighted that these claims were not presented in court. According to Swaraj, prominent AAP members, including Arvind Kejriwal, have been granted bail strictly based on personal liberty as trials are pending.
She further challenged AAP leaders to present evidence that raids on their homes or on entities like Sanjiv Arora's establishments were politically driven. Swaraj insisted that claims of misuse should be resolved in court and not through press meetings, reminding leaders to adhere to bail terms which prohibit commentary on the ongoing liquor scam cases.
