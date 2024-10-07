Left Menu

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Challenges AAP Over Investigation Allegations

BJP Secretary Bansuri Swaraj calls out AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia for alleging misuse of investigation agencies without court backing. She urges AAP to present evidence of politically motivated actions in court, rather than relying on press conferences, while respecting bail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:19 IST
BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Challenges AAP Over Investigation Allegations
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed statement, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of failing to substantiate claims that the BJP is exploiting central investigation agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for political gain.

Bansuri Swaraj criticized AAP figures including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia for alleging that BJP seeks to dismantle their party but highlighted that these claims were not presented in court. According to Swaraj, prominent AAP members, including Arvind Kejriwal, have been granted bail strictly based on personal liberty as trials are pending.

She further challenged AAP leaders to present evidence that raids on their homes or on entities like Sanjiv Arora's establishments were politically driven. Swaraj insisted that claims of misuse should be resolved in court and not through press meetings, reminding leaders to adhere to bail terms which prohibit commentary on the ongoing liquor scam cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024