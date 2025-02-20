Rekha Gupta Takes Helm in Delhi Amid Tight Security
Rekha Gupta has been appointed as the new chief minister of Delhi after the BJP's return to power, ending the AAP's decade-long rule. The oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan features a heavy security presence with over 25,000 police and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
The city of Delhi is under a stringent security watch as Rekha Gupta is set to take oath as the new chief minister. Over 25,000 police personnel and more than 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure a smooth ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, according to a police officer.
The event marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years, following a suspenseful 11-day period. Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House following a BJP legislative meeting and met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to stake her claim to form the government.
Vast security measures, including commandos, PCR vans, and SWAT teams, have been implemented to monitor potential threats. AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras are surveying the area, ensuring the safety of the approximately 50,000 anticipated attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
