Protests Erupt Over Alleged Assault by Governor's Son in Odisha

Congress activists protested in Bhubaneswar demanding the removal and arrest of Governor Raghubar Das's son, Lalit Kumar, for allegedly assaulting a government officer. Despite three months passing, no action has been taken, leading to accusations of injustice and integrity loss. Detentions occurred during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress activists staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, demanding justice following an alleged incident involving Governor Raghubar Das's son. The activists insist on removing the governor and arresting his son, Lalit Kumar, who is accused of attacking a government officer during the Rath Yatra in Puri.

NSUI leader Yashir Nawaz criticized the delay in legal action, questioning the BJP government's stance on justice. Nawaz expressed concerns over the loss of public faith in the governor, who is accused of shielding his son.

The protest intensified as Congress activists engaged in a scuffle with the police, leading to several detentions. Multiple protestors were taken into custody for attempting to breach security and throwing tomatoes at officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

