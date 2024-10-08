Left Menu

Revolution in Mexican Judiciary: President Sheinbaum's Landmark Electoral Reforms

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum proposes significant electoral and judicial reforms. Her proposals include electing judges by popular vote, which Congress approved in September. The reform aims at enhancing the transparency and accountability of the judiciary over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 03:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to reshape the Mexican judiciary and electoral landscape, President Claudia Sheinbaum has forwarded two significant reform proposals to Congress.

The reforms, which include transitioning to a system where all judges are elected through popular vote, received congressional approval last September.

This sweeping change is intended to boost transparency and accountability within Mexico's judiciary over the next three years, marking a major shift in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

