Elon Musk Boosts Trump's Campaign with Upcoming Rallies

Elon Musk is ramping up his involvement in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, promising more appearances in Pennsylvania. A source close to the situation confirmed Musk's intentions after his notable presence at a Trump rally last Saturday in Butler, where he energetically supported the former president.

The Tesla CEO, who also owns the social media platform X, attended a Trump campaign event endorsing him for the first time since the reported assassination attempt on July 13 at the same location. According to an insider, via anonymous disclosure, Musk's further appearances will be tied to his political action committee, America PAC.

The Trump campaign has yet to comment on Musk's involvement. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania remains a pivotal state in the presidential race, influencing both Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, as they prepare for the upcoming election on November 5, with rallies planned in Scranton and Reading.

(With inputs from agencies.)