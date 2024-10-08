Political Showdown: Congress Confident Amid Vote Counting in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir

On Tuesday morning, Congress workers rallied outside party headquarters, passionately voicing support as vote counting commenced for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. Exhibiting strong faith in their party's prospects, supporters credited the expected success to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, which champion issues like farmers' rights and inclusivity.

In an interview with ANI, party activist Jagdish Sharma stated, "The entire nation is celebrating with us. Even BJP members are acknowledging our success. People resonate with Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for farmers, women, and laborers. The Congress is poised to win in Haryana and JK, signaling the beginning of the end for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government." Meanwhile, vote counting officially began at 8 AM.

Elsewhere, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini projected confidence in maintaining power for a third term, emphasizing BJP's commitment to honest governance. Critical of Congress, Saini remarked on their quest for power, contrasting it with BJP's mission of service. The election results will largely depend on whether BJP's efforts over the past decade resonate more with voters than accusations of corruption during Congress's rule.

As part of the procedural oversight, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal detailed the establishment of 93 counting centers for 90 constituencies, ensuring an organized count in collaboration with district officials. In-depth observation of the process is guaranteed by the appointment of 90 official observers deployed by the Election Commission.

In Jammu and Kashmir, anticipation surrounds election outcomes as National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah wished success to his colleagues, speaking to a hopeful result. Modest turnout numbers have been reported, with heightened security arrangements marking the gravity of the counting process. For transparency, the Election Commission emphasized the availability of real-time results via official channels.

Ahead of critical elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, these results may serve as political barometers, during a time when exit polls portray Congress as the favorable contender in Haryana and describe a competitive landscape in Jammu and Kashmir with a slight edge to the Congress-NC alliance.

