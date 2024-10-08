Congress Shines in Early Haryana and JK Election Trends

As the early election trends turned favorable for the Congress party in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed optimism and hailed it as a moment of celebration. Khera confidently asserted that the party is on track to secure a full majority, enabling it to form the government in both regions. "These are just preliminary numbers," he added, urging patience while expressing his belief that Congress supporters would soon be celebrating widely.

The excitement was palpable at the Congress office, which erupted in jubilation as supporters danced energetically to dhol-nagada beats. Many attributed the party's apparent success to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, initiatives aimed at advocating for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across various castes and religions. These programs have resonated well with the public, boosting confidence in a Congress victory.

When speaking to ANI, Congress worker Jagdish Sharma noted widespread national congratulations, even from within BJP ranks. He emphasized that the public's embrace of Gandhi's initiatives signaled a shift away from the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Jammu, the Congress-NC alliance, particularly candidate TS Tony, expressed readiness to form the government, citing growing public frustration with BJP policies, including alleged undemocratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)