Left Menu

Congress Shines in Early Haryana and JK Election Trends

Early trends suggest a promising victory for Congress in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, igniting celebrations among party supporters. Congress leader Pawan Khera expresses confidence in securing a majority, attributing expected success to Rahul Gandhi's initiatives. The Congress-NC alliance is optimistic about forming the government with a strong mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST
Congress Shines in Early Haryana and JK Election Trends
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the early election trends turned favorable for the Congress party in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed optimism and hailed it as a moment of celebration. Khera confidently asserted that the party is on track to secure a full majority, enabling it to form the government in both regions. "These are just preliminary numbers," he added, urging patience while expressing his belief that Congress supporters would soon be celebrating widely.

The excitement was palpable at the Congress office, which erupted in jubilation as supporters danced energetically to dhol-nagada beats. Many attributed the party's apparent success to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, initiatives aimed at advocating for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across various castes and religions. These programs have resonated well with the public, boosting confidence in a Congress victory.

When speaking to ANI, Congress worker Jagdish Sharma noted widespread national congratulations, even from within BJP ranks. He emphasized that the public's embrace of Gandhi's initiatives signaled a shift away from the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Jammu, the Congress-NC alliance, particularly candidate TS Tony, expressed readiness to form the government, citing growing public frustration with BJP policies, including alleged undemocratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024