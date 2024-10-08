Chautala Trails in Ellenabad: Election Update
Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala trails behind Congress candidate Bharat Singh Beniwal in the Ellenabad assembly seat in Haryana. As of the latest updates, Chautala is trailing by 2,322 votes. Counting of the votes from the October 5 assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.
Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala is currently trailing from the Ellenabad assembly seat, according to trends shared by the Election Commission.
In a closely watched race, Chautala finds himself 2,322 votes behind his nearest opponent, Congress's Bharat Singh Beniwal.
The counting for the Haryana assembly elections, held on October 5, commenced at 8 am on Tuesday and is being followed closely by political analysts.
