Chautala Trails in Ellenabad: Election Update

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala is currently trailing from the Ellenabad assembly seat, according to trends shared by the Election Commission.

In a closely watched race, Chautala finds himself 2,322 votes behind his nearest opponent, Congress's Bharat Singh Beniwal.

The counting for the Haryana assembly elections, held on October 5, commenced at 8 am on Tuesday and is being followed closely by political analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)