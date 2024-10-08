Landslide Victory Anticipated by Congress-NC Alliance in JK Elections

As vote-counting proceeds in the assembly elections of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir exudes confidence in the party's victory. Mir, running from the Dooru constituency, asserted that the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance would exceed the crucial threshold of 50 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India's latest trends, the NC-Congress alliance has indeed led in 47 seats in Jammu and Kashmir by 10:45 AM. The BJP, however, leads in 28 seats, while the PDP, JK People's Conference, and Independents show varying gains as the counting progresses.

The elections, poised to affect the political careers of notable leaders such as Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Raina, are awaited with bated breath. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism for victory and cautioned the BJP against unethical tactics. Meanwhile, the Congress-NC alliance remains hopeful of a significant mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)