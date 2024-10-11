Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Plan Targets India's High Charges

In a recent major economic policy speech in Detroit, former US President Donald Trump criticized India for being the 'biggest charger' among major countries in terms of tariffs on foreign products. Trump alleged that India imposes the highest tariffs and vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if elected to power.

Trump emphasized that reciprocity is a crucial element of his economic plan to make America prosperous once again. He drew comparisons with other countries, mentioning that while China and Brazil also impose significant tariffs, India's taxes, even if imposed with a smile, stand out the most.

Despite his criticism, Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and described their relationship as 'very good.' He recalled Modi's visit to the U.S. for the 'Howdy Modi' event and their discussions on bilateral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)