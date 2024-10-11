Farooq Abdullah Expresses Gratitude and Outlines Priorities for J-K Future

The President of the National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, expressed his gratitude on Thursday towards the citizens for endorsing the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the alliance's priorities and aspirations, hoping for equitable treatment from the Union government and an imminent initiation of statehood restoration discussions.

'Our main focus is to tackle the pressing issues faced by the local populace. The central government's cooperation is crucial for restoring statehood, and although reviving Article 370 will take longer, statehood restoration is paramount,' Abdullah conveyed to ANI, underscoring Jammu and Kashmir's vital status as India's 'crown.'

The NC leader highlighted the necessity of support from the central administration, given the region's strategic location adjacent to nuclear powers, Pakistan and China. Meanwhile, the NC legislative party unanimously appointed Vice President Omar Abdullah as its leader, setting the stage for future governance roles and strengthening their mandate post-Article 370's abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)