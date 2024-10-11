Farooq Abdullah Expresses Gratitude and Outlines Priorities for J-K Future
NC President Farooq Abdullah thanks the public for supporting the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. He urges fair treatment from the Union government, prioritizing statehood restoration over Article 370, and seeks central backing to address regional issues and enhance governance in the strategically important area.
- Country:
- India
The President of the National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, expressed his gratitude on Thursday towards the citizens for endorsing the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the alliance's priorities and aspirations, hoping for equitable treatment from the Union government and an imminent initiation of statehood restoration discussions.
'Our main focus is to tackle the pressing issues faced by the local populace. The central government's cooperation is crucial for restoring statehood, and although reviving Article 370 will take longer, statehood restoration is paramount,' Abdullah conveyed to ANI, underscoring Jammu and Kashmir's vital status as India's 'crown.'
The NC leader highlighted the necessity of support from the central administration, given the region's strategic location adjacent to nuclear powers, Pakistan and China. Meanwhile, the NC legislative party unanimously appointed Vice President Omar Abdullah as its leader, setting the stage for future governance roles and strengthening their mandate post-Article 370's abrogation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Not just you, even your coming generations can't bring back Article 370 in J-K: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi in Haryana poll rally.
Nadda Highlights BJP's Achievements in Jammu Post-Article 370
Amit Shah Takes a Jab at Congress: Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over MSP and Article 370
Pakistan Raises Kashmir Issue at UNGA; Calls for Reversal of Article 370
Yogi Adityanath Questions Rahul Gandhi on Article 370, Amit Shah Criticizes Congress's Record