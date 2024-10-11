Haryana's New Leadership: BJP's Historic Victory and Ceremony

The BJP is set to form a new government in Haryana, with the swearing-in ceremony anticipated to take place in Panchkula on October 15. Preparations are intensifying for the event, as confirmed by a senior official on Friday.

Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Yash Garg, mentioned that a district-level committee is diligently arranging the oath-taking ceremony. The BJP's decision to appoint Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister reflects the party's strategic positioning, as Saini hails from the Other Backward Classes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other significant BJP leaders and state chief ministers, is expected to attend the ceremony. The BJP's historic performance, securing 48 seats and outperforming Congress, underscores its dominant position in the region. The opposition, including the JJP, AAP, and INLD, faced heavy losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)