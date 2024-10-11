Left Menu

Haryana's New Leadership: BJP's Historic Victory and Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony for Haryana's new BJP government is slated for October 15 in Panchkula. Preparations are in full swing, with a district committee led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yash Garg. Nayab Singh Saini is set to become Chief Minister, with top BJP leaders expected to attend the event.

Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:06 IST
The BJP is set to form a new government in Haryana, with the swearing-in ceremony anticipated to take place in Panchkula on October 15. Preparations are intensifying for the event, as confirmed by a senior official on Friday.

Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Yash Garg, mentioned that a district-level committee is diligently arranging the oath-taking ceremony. The BJP's decision to appoint Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister reflects the party's strategic positioning, as Saini hails from the Other Backward Classes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other significant BJP leaders and state chief ministers, is expected to attend the ceremony. The BJP's historic performance, securing 48 seats and outperforming Congress, underscores its dominant position in the region. The opposition, including the JJP, AAP, and INLD, faced heavy losses.

