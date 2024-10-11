BJP Accuses AAP of Economic Mismanagement Over Rs 7,000 Crore Deficit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing funds, leading to a forecasted budget deficit of Rs 7,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year in Delhi.

During a press briefing, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj cited alleged account discrepancies in the city's budget and demanded intervention from the Comptroller and Auditor General for an investigation into these financial irregularities.

Highlighting the economic challenges, Swaraj noted the removal of 10,000 bus marshals and vocational teachers due to a lack of salary provisions, attributing the issues to AAP's focus on "publicity and corruption."

(With inputs from agencies.)