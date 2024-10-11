Sena Rivals Clash with Dussehra Rallies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are gearing up for high-stakes Dussehra rallies scheduled for Saturday in Mumbai. These events serve as a critical measure of political clout ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

While Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to rally at the historic Shivaji Park, Shinde's faction will convene at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Despite the heavy rains that turned both venues into mud-soaked grounds, participation and enthusiasm appear unimpaired.

Adding to the tension, the factions have released provocative teasers accusing each other of betrayal, with pointed references to past political maneuvers. Approximately 2 lakh supporters are expected at Azad Maidan, bolstered by thousands of buses transporting attendees from across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)