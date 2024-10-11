Left Menu

Sena Rivals Clash with Dussehra Rallies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Shiv Sena factions, led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, are set to hold dueling Dussehra rallies in Mumbai. These rallies are a strategic exhibition of power, preparing the stage for the impending Maharashtra assembly elections. Heavy rains have made rally venues sludgy, but the event's momentum remains undeterred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:25 IST
Sena Rivals Clash with Dussehra Rallies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are gearing up for high-stakes Dussehra rallies scheduled for Saturday in Mumbai. These events serve as a critical measure of political clout ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

While Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to rally at the historic Shivaji Park, Shinde's faction will convene at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Despite the heavy rains that turned both venues into mud-soaked grounds, participation and enthusiasm appear unimpaired.

Adding to the tension, the factions have released provocative teasers accusing each other of betrayal, with pointed references to past political maneuvers. Approximately 2 lakh supporters are expected at Azad Maidan, bolstered by thousands of buses transporting attendees from across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024