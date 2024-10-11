Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Honors Legacy of JP Narayan on His 122nd Birth Anniversary

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar commemorated Jayaprakash Narayan's 122nd birth anniversary. He visited a museum honoring Narayan and highlighted the 'JP Senani' pension scheme, aiding 3,354 beneficiaries. The scheme supports those involved in Narayan's 1974 movement, with recent hikes in pension amounts for ex-imprisonment participants.

Updated: 11-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:13 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid homage to the legendary socialist leader, Jayaprakash Narayan, on his 122nd birth anniversary, highlighting Narayan's enduring influence. Kumar visited the Prabha-Jayaprakash Memorial Museum in Kadam Kuan, offering a glimpse into the life of the socialist icon and his partner, Prabhavati.

The 'JP Senani' pension scheme, celebrating those who joined Narayan's movement half a century ago, is currently benefiting over 3,300 individuals in Bihar. Initiated by Kumar in 2009, the scheme has now raised its pension amounts for former inmates of Narayan's historic protest.

Nevertheless, approximately 500 pension claims remain unresolved due to pending verification documents, raising eligibility concerns. Authorities continually verify beneficiaries to ensure the appropriate disbursal of funds. Currently, 3,354 individuals receive benefits, keeping Narayan's movement alive through this initiative.

