A Living Museum: Preserving Monpa Heritage in a 200-Year-Old Home

In a world where modernity often overshadows tradition, one woman's mission is making a difference. Leike Chomu, hailing from the Monpa community in Arunachal Pradesh, has turned her 200-year-old ancestral home into a vibrant living museum, encapsulating her community's rich heritage within the very walls she calls home.

This initiative, initially supported by WWF India, showcases not just artefacts but traditional Monpa architecture and lifestyle. Visitors to the museum, inaugurated on October 5 last year, are offered an immersive experience, connecting deeply with Monpa heritage as they explore the house itself.

While aiming to expand the museum into a cultural hub, Chomu faced challenges including lack of government funding and community engagement. Her efforts are focused on ensuring the museum becomes a self-sustaining site that preserves Monpa culture and empowers local people through cultural tourism and skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)