In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli airstrike has killed two Lebanese soldiers and injured three others, dragging Lebanon's official army deeper into the simmering conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. The incident occurred near a military checkpoint in Kafra, Bint Jbeil province, southern Lebanon.

This attack unfolds against a backdrop of escalating violence, with Israeli forces already having targeted the headquarters of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon. Two peacekeepers were injured in the onslaught, marking the second such accident in as many days.

The strikes reverberated beyond conflict zones, hitting central Beirut and causing civilian casualties, adding pressure to Lebanon's strained infrastructure. International calls for restraint grow as Israel insists on its military prerogatives, keeping the region on tenterhooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)