CNN Hosts Exclusive Town Hall with Kamala Harris
CNN announced a town hall event with Vice President Kamala Harris on October 23. The network invited both Harris and Donald Trump, but only Harris has accepted thus far. The event seeks to engage U.S. voters and provide a platform for political discussion.
CNN is set to host a town hall event featuring Vice President Kamala Harris on October 23, according to a statement released by the network on Friday.
Both Harris and her Republican counterpart Donald Trump were invited by CNN for separate town hall engagements. However, as of now, only Harris, representing the Democratic Party, has confirmed her participation.
The town hall aims to interact with U.S. voters, serving as a platform for political discourse and engagement ahead of upcoming electoral events.
