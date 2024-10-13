Maldivian Political Drama: Solih vs. Muizzu on India's Role

In a stirring political critique, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has lashed out at the current administration led by President Mohammad Muizzu. Solih condemned Muizzu for upholding agreements with India previously branded a threat by the People's National Congress (PNC) during the 2023 electoral battle.

President Muizzu, who recently returned from a diplomatic trip to India, had initially spearheaded an 'India Out' campaign. Despite this, Muizzu has voiced appreciation for India's role in aiding the Maldives, even as critics like Solih point to a perceived shift in policy.

During a rally, Solih highlighted Muizzu's inconsistency, noting that key initiatives related to bilateral agreements remain unchanged from his tenure, reflecting underlying tensions within Maldivian political discourse over relations with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)