Karnataka's Political Drama: CM Response, Hate Speech Bill, and Cricket Chaos
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addresses the state's rising political temperature, touching upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's expected response to MLC Yathindra's remarks. He defends the proposed Hate Speech Prevention Bill against BJP criticism and responds to Amit Shah's controversial comments. Additionally, he assures action on the recent cricket ticket stampede.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political arena is witnessing an escalation in drama as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would address remarks made by Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah about the Chief Minister's tenure. The younger Siddaramaiah recently affirmed his father's full five-year term in office.
Concurrently, Shivakumar critiqued the BJP for its opposition to the proposed Hate Speech Prevention Bill, accusing the party of fostering divisive rhetoric. "BJP is the founding father of hate speech," Shivakumar declared, arguing that the legislation aligns with constitutional values aimed at curbing societal hatred.
Further stoking political tensions, Shivakumar dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations of 'vote theft' by Nehru and Indira Gandhi, calling the claims baseless. Addressing a different issue, he promised to consider the Karnataka State Cricket Association's appeal regarding the chaos during cricket ticket sales in Bengaluru at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Tourism Boom Under BJP's Infrastructure Surge
BJP-Led Alliance Legislators to Honor RSS Founder at Memorial Visit
Kejriwal Blames BJP for Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy Amid Political Tensions
Congress Rallies in Rajasthan Against BJP's Alleged 'Vote Theft'
Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Goa Nightclub Fire