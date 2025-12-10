Left Menu

Brazil's Political Drama: Bolsonaro's Sentence Reduction Bill Advances

Brazil's lower house has approved a bill potentially reducing former President Jair Bolsonaro's prison term from 27 years to just over two, pending Senate approval. Convicted for anti-democratic acts, Bolsonaro began his sentence last month. The bill excludes full amnesty and faces potential Supreme Court challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:18 IST
Brazil's Political Drama: Bolsonaro's Sentence Reduction Bill Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, Brazil's lower house approved a controversial bill that could drastically cut former President Jair Bolsonaro's prison sentence from 27 years to a little over two years, should the Senate also give its nod.

Bolsonaro, who was convicted for plotting a coup following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election, started serving his sentence last month. The proposed bill, which passed with a 291-148 vote, targets those convicted of anti-democratic acts leading to the January 8, 2023, riot, wherein Bolsonaro's supporters stormed and caused havoc in important governmental buildings.

The bill's architect, Congressman Paulinho da Força, insists on sentence reduction as the sole method for national reconciliation, dismissing proposals for complete amnesty. It still awaits Senate approval and might encounter resistance at the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025