Bulgaria's Political Drama: A Resignation Amidst Protests and Euro Zone Ambitions

The recent resignation of Bulgaria's government has resulted in ending an increasingly unpopular coalition. It marks a period of anticipated political instability just as the Black Sea nation approaches its euro zone accession.

Since the protests began in late November, Bulgarians have been increasingly vocal against state corruption and an announced budget that would have raised taxes, fueling public discord. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's departure comes on the heels of continuous unrest on the streets of Sofia and beyond.

With Bulgaria's entry into the euro zone near, the government struggles with public opinion divided over the transition. In a fragmented parliament and the potential for repeated elections, the political landscape remains unstable, challenging the achievement of a smooth transition to the euro.

(With inputs from agencies.)