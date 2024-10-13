Political Shake-Up: Maharashtra Awaits Change in State Assembly Polls

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has voiced a strong belief that the winds of political change are blowing in Maharashtra, with the upcoming state assembly elections serving as a potential turning point. Speaking at a press conference alongside other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Pawar pointed to a demoralized state administration under Mahayuti rule as fuel for voter frustration.

Maharashtra's politics are being closely watched as opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, challenge the Mahayuti coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Thackeray highlighted disparities in recent Haryana election results to question BJP's political strategy in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.

Sparking further controversy, Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comments targeting Congress's efforts for the Banjara community in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress's Nana Patole emphasized the inappropriateness of political grandstanding at official functions, reinforcing MVA's demand for responsible governance as election campaigns intensify.

