Political Shake-Up: Maharashtra Awaits Change in State Assembly Polls

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, joined by MVA leaders, expressed optimism about a political shift in Maharashtra amid upcoming assembly elections. Criticizing incumbent administration, Pawar urged voters to back MVA, promising change. Uddhav Thackeray questioned BJP's electoral effectiveness, while Nana Patole rebuffed PM Modi's remarks on Congress's role for Banjara community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has voiced a strong belief that the winds of political change are blowing in Maharashtra, with the upcoming state assembly elections serving as a potential turning point. Speaking at a press conference alongside other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Pawar pointed to a demoralized state administration under Mahayuti rule as fuel for voter frustration.

Maharashtra's politics are being closely watched as opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, challenge the Mahayuti coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Thackeray highlighted disparities in recent Haryana election results to question BJP's political strategy in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.

Sparking further controversy, Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comments targeting Congress's efforts for the Banjara community in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress's Nana Patole emphasized the inappropriateness of political grandstanding at official functions, reinforcing MVA's demand for responsible governance as election campaigns intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

