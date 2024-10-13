Legacy of Leadership: Political Dynasties Shape Jammu and Kashmir Elections

In the latest Jammu and Kashmir elections, legacy politics remains a defining feature, with at least 13 of the newly elected MLAs coming from established political families. The National Conference, aligning with the Congress, has reinforced its dominance, boasting the highest number of these dynastic legislators.

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister designate, represents the third generation of leadership from the influential Abdullah family. His lineage traces back to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the inaugural family member who held political sway, followed by his father, Farooq Abdullah. The Abdullahs are a testament to the entrenched political heritage that characterizes the region.

Other prominent figures include Tariq Hameed Karra from the Congress, whose influential family background in Srinagar's political circles speaks volumes. Notably, Salman Sagar and Mian Mehar Ali represent the rising second-generation leadership, securing wins in their respective constituencies as part of this continued tradition of political dynasties.

