Political Turmoil in Maharashtra After Baba Siddique's Murder
The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has sparked significant political unrest, with opposition parties accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to maintain law and order. The BJP and NCP have promised swift justice. Allegations tie the crime to a gang known for previous high-profile incidents.
The murder of prominent NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has ignited a political upheaval, as opposition parties, including Congress, accuse the Maharashtra government of failing to maintain law and order. With assembly elections approaching, the incident has intensified scrutiny on the current administration.
BJP and NCP, the ruling parties, have vowed that those responsible for Siddique's murder will face justice, criticizing the opposition for politicizing the crime. The Mumbai police are investigating the murder, looking into a social media post linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claims responsibility for the assassination.
Siddique, a well-known political figure and former minister, was ambushed by gunmen outside his son's office in Mumbai. The police have made several arrests and are pursuing further leads, examining potential motives such as contract killing or business rivalry. The situation underscores growing concerns over safety and governance in the state.
