Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra After Baba Siddique's Murder

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has sparked significant political unrest, with opposition parties accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to maintain law and order. The BJP and NCP have promised swift justice. Allegations tie the crime to a gang known for previous high-profile incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:52 IST
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra After Baba Siddique's Murder
murder
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of prominent NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has ignited a political upheaval, as opposition parties, including Congress, accuse the Maharashtra government of failing to maintain law and order. With assembly elections approaching, the incident has intensified scrutiny on the current administration.

BJP and NCP, the ruling parties, have vowed that those responsible for Siddique's murder will face justice, criticizing the opposition for politicizing the crime. The Mumbai police are investigating the murder, looking into a social media post linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claims responsibility for the assassination.

Siddique, a well-known political figure and former minister, was ambushed by gunmen outside his son's office in Mumbai. The police have made several arrests and are pursuing further leads, examining potential motives such as contract killing or business rivalry. The situation underscores growing concerns over safety and governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024