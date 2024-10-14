Left Menu

Lithuania's Social Democrats Lead Charge for Coalition Amid Economic and Security Concerns

Lithuania's Social Democrats are set to form a coalition with two other leftist parties following their election success. With 22% of the vote, they lead amid concerns over costs and Russia. Domestic reforms and national security remain priorities, with voters desiring change after the current government's inflation struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 02:33 IST
The centre-left opposition Social Democrats (SD) in Lithuania are poised to lead a majority coalition government after parliamentary elections, their leader announced on Sunday. The party plans to collaborate with the Farmers and Greens, and For Lithuania parties to form a coalition amid heightened economic and national security concerns.

Early results show the SD is leading with 22% of the vote as they focus on tackling domestic issues like income inequality and providing better healthcare, education, and housing. Voter turnout has increased, reflecting the public's appetite for change in response to frustration with the current government's handling of inflation and public services.

With ongoing threats from neighboring Russia, national security remains a critical subject. Baltic security concerns and support for Ukraine's defense against Russia feature prominently in the SD's agenda as they seek to assure the country's commitment to NATO and the EU. With an intricate voting system in place, further run-offs are anticipated later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

