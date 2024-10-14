Left Menu

Lithuania's Social Democrats Lead Charge Amid Rising Living Costs

Lithuania's centre-left opposition Social Democrats are poised to form a coalition government after winning a significant share of the vote in the recent parliamentary elections. Dominated by concerns over living costs and national security, the campaign saw voter turnout increase to 52.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania's centre-left opposition Social Democrats are on track to form a majority coalition government after securing a lead in the parliamentary elections, a development confirmed by early results. The campaign, dominated by pressing concerns over living costs and national security threats, saw a significant increase in voter turnout, rising to 52.1%, compared to previous years.

With 91% of votes counted, the Social Democrats received 20% of the popular vote, surpassing the ruling Homeland Union, which garnered 17%, and the anti-establishment Nemunas Dawn with 15%. Vilija Blinkeviciute, leader of the Social Democrats, expressed confidence in forming a coalition with the Farmers and Greens and For Lithuania, as she emphasized foreign policy consistency, particularly on matters regarding Ukraine and national security.

Amid domestic challenges such as rising inequality, previous government's waning popularity due to ballooning inflation and deteriorating public services played a pivotal role in shifting voter sentiment. National security, exacerbated by the proximity to Russia, remains a crucial issue for Lithuania, highlighted by parallel support across parties for bolstering defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

