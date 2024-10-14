EU Sanctions Target Russian Influence in Moldova Ahead of Election

The European Union announced new sanctions against five individuals and one entity, citing actions that destabilize Moldova, marking a strategic move to curb Russian influence in the region.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are imposed just before a crucial presidential election in Moldova. They specifically target key figures in Gagauzia, an autonomous region in Moldova known for its separatist inclinations. Among those sanctioned are Evgenia Gutul, the pro-Russian governor, and officials involved in separatist activities. The Russia-based NGO Evrazia and its founder, Nelli Parutenco, were also penalized.

The Moldovan government has expressed support for the EU's decision, viewing it as a vital step towards strengthening resilience against external manipulation. Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi emphasized the importance of combatting malign influence in the country.

