EU Sanctions Target Russian Influence in Moldova Ahead of Election
The European Union has imposed sanctions on five individuals and one entity for actions destabilizing Moldova, targeting pro-Russian figures in the Gagauzia region. Those sanctioned include Evgenia Gutul, a pro-Russian governor, and the NGO Evrazia and founder Nelli Parutenco. These measures aim to counter Russian influence ahead of the Moldovan presidential election.
The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are imposed just before a crucial presidential election in Moldova. They specifically target key figures in Gagauzia, an autonomous region in Moldova known for its separatist inclinations. Among those sanctioned are Evgenia Gutul, the pro-Russian governor, and officials involved in separatist activities. The Russia-based NGO Evrazia and its founder, Nelli Parutenco, were also penalized.
The Moldovan government has expressed support for the EU's decision, viewing it as a vital step towards strengthening resilience against external manipulation. Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi emphasized the importance of combatting malign influence in the country.
