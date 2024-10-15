AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

In a significant departure from its usual practice, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) announced on Monday that it will not endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections. The decision stems from the candidates' perceived unwavering support for Israel, particularly in conflicts involving Gaza and Lebanon.

This marks a historic move for AAPAC, which has consistently backed Democratic candidates since its establishment in 1998. The group's announcement comes amidst a notably tight race between Harris and Trump, with polls reflecting a close contest. Arab and Muslim American communities, which heavily supported President Joe Biden in 2020, have grown increasingly critical of U.S. policy towards Israel, signaling a potential shift in political allegiances.

Underlining the stakes, analysts suggest that Harris' chances may suffer if Arab and Muslim Americans either abstain from voting or turn to a third-party candidate. Community groups, such as Emgage Action, have expressed support for Harris but acknowledge that the broader sentiment is one of frustration and dissent. AAPAC emphasized in its statement that both candidates' endorsements of Israel's actions have rendered them unworthy of the committee's endorsement.

(With inputs from agencies.)