Diplomatic Rift: Congress Urges Unity Amid India-Canada Tensions

In a call to arms, India's Congress party is urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to involve all political parties in addressing the rapidly escalating tensions with Canada. This comes after both nations mutually expelled diplomats, significantly straining their diplomatic relations.

On Monday, relations between the Commonwealth nations reached a new low after Canada accused Indian diplomats of being linked to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader, further claiming that India is targeting dissidents abroad. The Congress party expects Modi to convene a meeting involving other political leaders given the sensitivity of the deteriorating India-Canada relations, spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized.

This conflict deepens previously frayed relations, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year revealing evidence purportedly connecting Indian agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, India vehemently denies these charges, accusing Trudeau of furthering his political motives. In related developments, Canada briefed New Zealand on the criminal investigation into this case, drawing concerns internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)