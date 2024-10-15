Diplomatic Dialogues: President Dissanayake's Delayed Visit to Delhi
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to Delhi, invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is postponed until after November, following the formation of a new government. Elections are set for November 14. This visit holds significance given Dissanayake and JVP's historical stance on India-Sri Lanka relations.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has postponed his scheduled visit to Delhi at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pending the formation of a new government. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Tuesday.
Herath announced that the visit would be discussed after the new government is in place, following the parliamentary elections set for November 14, which are occurring almost ten months earlier than expected. Dissanayake was elected on September 21, with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar being the first foreign dignitary to meet him post-election.
This visit is historically significant as Dissanayake, once an opposition leader and head of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), criticized the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord. The JVP has a history of opposing Indian intervention regarding Sri Lanka's Tamil minority political autonomy demands.
