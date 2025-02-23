Family Planning's Impact on Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Representation
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed concerns about a potential reduction in the state's Parliamentary seats due to successful family planning efforts. He highlighted the need for well-planned families and cultural identity at a wedding event, urging new couples to choose Tamil names for their children.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 15:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin raised concerns over the potential reduction of the state's Parliamentary seats, attributing it to the effectiveness of the family planning programme.
Speaking at a wedding in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin reiterated the state's staunch opposition to any decrease in Lok Sabha seats, amidst ongoing delimitation discussions.
Emphasizing cultural values, he also encouraged newlyweds to select traditional Tamil names for their offspring, advocating for family planning and cultural identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Revitalized Legislative Participation
BJP's Triumphant Return: Celebrations and Controversy in the Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha's Fishy Debate: National Importance Questioned
Calls for Comprehensive Implementation of Peace Accords and Safety Measures Dominate Lok Sabha Discussion
Sanskrit Simultaneous Interpretation Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha