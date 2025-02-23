Family Planning's Impact on Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Representation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin raised concerns over the potential reduction of the state's Parliamentary seats, attributing it to the effectiveness of the family planning programme.

Speaking at a wedding in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin reiterated the state's staunch opposition to any decrease in Lok Sabha seats, amidst ongoing delimitation discussions.

Emphasizing cultural values, he also encouraged newlyweds to select traditional Tamil names for their offspring, advocating for family planning and cultural identity.

