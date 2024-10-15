Prabowo's Power Play: Indonesia on the Brink of No Opposition
Indonesia's incoming president, Prabowo Subianto, is strategically assembling a coalition that could eliminate parliamentary opposition for the first time since direct elections began in 2004. By aligning with the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Prabowo hopes to achieve a government backed by all major parties, raising concerns of unchecked power.
In a historic power move, Indonesia's soon-to-be president Prabowo Subianto is engaging in talks to consolidate support within the country's legislature. By including the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Prabowo aims to eliminate opposition, a scenario unheard of since the country began direct presidential elections in 2004.
Prabowo, who assumes office on October 20, has summoned more than 40 potential appointees to ensure a smooth transition, including current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Discussions with PDI-P chief Megawati Sukarnoputri are reportedly underway to secure the party's participation in the coalition.
The potential for a parliament lacking dissent poses significant implications for Indonesia's democracy. Critics warn that the absence of opposition may lead to unchecked authority for Prabowo, echoing past regimes of authoritarian rule. As Prabowo prepares to finalize his cabinet, the eyes of the nation are keenly watching his maneuverings.
