Historic Milestone: Omar Abdullah to Be Sworn in as First Chief Minister of J&K Union Territory
Omar Abdullah is set to be sworn in as the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, following the National Conference's win in the first assembly election post-Article 370 abrogation. The ceremony is scheduled at SKICC on Wednesday with top officials and security heightened for the event.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir is set to alter as Omar Abdullah prepares to take the oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory. This marks a significant milestone following the National Conference's substantial victory in the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370.
The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre. Security has been escalated with notable attention to the event's smooth conduct, considering its high-profile nature and the anticipated presence of numerous VVIPs.
The victory, which saw the National Conference secure 42 seats, enables Abdullah to form a government, reinforced by support from the Congress and several Independents. The event signifies a pivotal moment in J&K's political history, with Abdullah's prior leadership experience lending stability and continuity to the region's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
