Political Drama Unfolds as National Conference Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti

The National Conference on Tuesday sharply criticized PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her critical remarks regarding the lieutenant governor's address, accusing her of playing to the press gallery. Mehbooba Mufti had pointed out the absence of any mention of the resolution to restore Article 370, a sensitive topic in Jammu and Kashmir politics.

The ruling party in the region accused the PDP of playing a significant role in the abrogation of Article 370 and urged a focus on public welfare. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary described Mehbooba's statements as mere theatrics to gain media attention, citing past alliances between the PDP and BJP as instrumental in the controversial reorganization of the region.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo joined the chorus of criticism, reinforcing the notion that the PDP's policies had led to loss of statehood and increased unemployment. Meanwhile, the National Conference continues to champion the resolution for statehood restoration, passed during its first assembly session.

