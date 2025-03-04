Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds as National Conference Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti

The National Conference criticized PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti for her comments on the restoration of Article 370 and accused her of political theatrics. The Conference emphasized the PDP's role in Article 370's removal, while urging them to focus on public welfare and development issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:13 IST
Political Drama Unfolds as National Conference Criticizes Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference on Tuesday sharply criticized PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her critical remarks regarding the lieutenant governor's address, accusing her of playing to the press gallery. Mehbooba Mufti had pointed out the absence of any mention of the resolution to restore Article 370, a sensitive topic in Jammu and Kashmir politics.

The ruling party in the region accused the PDP of playing a significant role in the abrogation of Article 370 and urged a focus on public welfare. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary described Mehbooba's statements as mere theatrics to gain media attention, citing past alliances between the PDP and BJP as instrumental in the controversial reorganization of the region.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo joined the chorus of criticism, reinforcing the notion that the PDP's policies had led to loss of statehood and increased unemployment. Meanwhile, the National Conference continues to champion the resolution for statehood restoration, passed during its first assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025