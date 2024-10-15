Left Menu

Maharashtra Opposition Challenges EC's Assembly Poll Timeline

Maharashtra's Opposition critiques the Election Commission for a shortened 35-day assembly election timeline, noting disproportionate time given to the government for schemes announcement. Concerns about impacts on campaign duration, fiscal implications of government schemes, and potential misuse of EVMs were raised.

The Opposition in Maharashtra lambasted the Election Commission on Tuesday for the truncated 35-day timeline for the forthcoming assembly elections, stating it falls short of the usual period allotted for such a significant political event. They criticized the poll body for allegedly affording the government ample time to declare numerous schemes.

With elections slated for November 20, Maharashtra's assembly—India's second largest after Uttar Pradesh—will go to the polls in a single phase, contrasting with the multi-phase approach previously used for Lok Sabha elections in the state, as noted by the Election Commission.

Prominent leaders, including Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar, accused the commission of favoritism, claiming that 35 days are insufficient for campaign preparation. Concerns were also raised about the fiscal feasibility of newly announced schemes by the government and the integrity of the voting process concerning EVMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

