Voter Rights Battle: Mail-In Ballots and Accessibility at the Forefront

In Cecil, Pennsylvania, mail-in voting has become a family tradition for Erika Worobec, who shares her voting process with her son. However, a ballot error led to her vote not being counted, sparking controversy over election integrity and the accuracy of results.

Worobec, concerned about voting rights, has joined other voters in legal action to ensure ballot access for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Understanding the significance of each vote, she's part of ongoing disputes in battleground states over voting regulations.

The situation reveals a broader tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans, with lawsuits filed to shape election rules, from absentee ballots to polling locations. Voters with disabilities and marginalized communities face additional hurdles as they seek to have their voices heard.

